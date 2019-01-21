As previously announced, Nasdaq will decommission SafeNet's 2FA solution. Users of Q-Port, CMS Web, TRACK and NFM that still log in with a SafeNet token are from now on prompted with a pop-up request to enroll to another 2FA method in the Service Center Portal. Although SafeNet tokens will still be available for a period, Nasdaq highly recommends to change 2FA method as soon as possible in order to guarantee continued access to the web systems. 2FA webpage General information regarding two-factor authentication (2FA) as well as direct links to the Service Portal and related applications can be found on our 2FA webpage. Support For any technical questions, please contact Technical Support: Tel: +46 8 405 6280 E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=705903