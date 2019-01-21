The Japanese module maker has set a new record for CIS thin film cell efficiency. The company, with Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, achieved 23.35% conversion on a cell measuring 1 cm². The record was confirmed by the Japanese National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology.Solar Frontier has set a new record for thin film solar cell efficiency, at 23.35% - representing a 0.4% improvement on its own record of 22.9%, set in late 2017. The results have been independently verified by Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science ...

