The "Transport Security Congress Industry-wide collaboration on Security and Safety in the Digital Age" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Maintaining reliability, efficiency, and customer experience whilst prioritizing security is important for any operator.
A security breach could cause major loss of revenue, a PR disaster, and potentially cause injury and even loss of life to staff and members of the public. It is critical that we make ourselves aware of the different forms of threats so we can understand and mitigate them.
The congress will focus on how to leverage the rapid advancement of technology and how operators can use it in their favor. As the transportation sector becomes more modernized keeping up with new technology is important such as using data to efficiently deploy resources the networks, maximizing security and reducing costs.
Operators have a lot of work to do to ensure that they are constantly keeping up to date with emerging security risks. This is why the Transport Security Congress is the ideal place to meet with them and help them navigate this challenge.
Why attend Transport Security Congress?
The Transport Security Congress brings together business and security leaders from all sectors of passenger and goods transportation to discuss solutions to the evolving security and safety risk landscape.
Products Mentioned:
Cyber security technology
- CCTV and security cameras
- Scanning technology
- Telecommunications providers
- Data analytics
- Artificial intelligence
- Training providers
- Virtual reality
- Passenger information systems providers
- Risk management consultancy
- Emergency management consultancy
- Law firms
- Signalling and communications suppliers
- Asset management and maintenance suppliers
- Safety system suppliers
Independent consultants Transport Security Congress:
- Digitalisation of transportation networks
- Cybersecurity
- Physical security
- Addressing safety and security concerns about autonomous vehicles
- Investing in artificial intelligence and IoT around transportation
SafeRail Congress:
- Positive Train Control implementation
- Signalling on railroads
- Asset maintenance
- Staff management and training to reduce accidents and fatalities
