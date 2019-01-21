The "Transport Security Congress Industry-wide collaboration on Security and Safety in the Digital Age" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Maintaining reliability, efficiency, and customer experience whilst prioritizing security is important for any operator.

A security breach could cause major loss of revenue, a PR disaster, and potentially cause injury and even loss of life to staff and members of the public. It is critical that we make ourselves aware of the different forms of threats so we can understand and mitigate them.

The congress will focus on how to leverage the rapid advancement of technology and how operators can use it in their favor. As the transportation sector becomes more modernized keeping up with new technology is important such as using data to efficiently deploy resources the networks, maximizing security and reducing costs.

Operators have a lot of work to do to ensure that they are constantly keeping up to date with emerging security risks. This is why the Transport Security Congress is the ideal place to meet with them and help them navigate this challenge.

Why attend Transport Security Congress?

The Transport Security Congress brings together business and security leaders from all sectors of passenger and goods transportation to discuss solutions to the evolving security and safety risk landscape.

Products Mentioned:

Cyber security technology

CCTV and security cameras

Scanning technology

Telecommunications providers

Data analytics

Artificial intelligence

Training providers

Virtual reality

Passenger information systems providers

Risk management consultancy

Emergency management consultancy

Law firms

Signalling and communications suppliers

Asset management and maintenance suppliers

Safety system suppliers

Independent consultants Transport Security Congress:

Digitalisation of transportation networks

Cybersecurity

Physical security

Addressing safety and security concerns about autonomous vehicles

Investing in artificial intelligence and IoT around transportation

SafeRail Congress:

Positive Train Control implementation

Signalling on railroads

Asset maintenance

Staff management and training to reduce accidents and fatalities

Companies Mentioned

American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association

Association of American Railroads

CN Railway

Control Systems Cyber Security Association

DXC Technology

Dataminr

Federal Aviation Administration

Genesee Wyoming

Government Technology Services Coalition

Holland Knight LLP

ITS America

Indigo Vision

Intelligent Security Systems

Keolis Commuter Services

LA Metro

MTA New York City Transit

Michael W. Lowder Global Associates LLC

Montana Department of Transportation

NCC Group

NSA

New Jersey Transit

Nigerian Railway Corporation

Night Shift Shoe Lights

RedHat

Rockwell Collins

SC3 Automation

SleepSafe Drivers

Sun Country Airlines

Tampa International Airport

The Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST)

UK Department for Transport

UKI Security Services

US Coast Guard

Utah Transit Authority

Watco Transportation Services

Waterfall

Waterfall Security

Wyoming Highway Patrol

