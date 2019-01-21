Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Monthly Performance Factsheet and Quarterly Market Commentary Report 21-Jan-2019 / 15:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Monthly Performance Factsheet and Quarterly Market Commentary Report The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet and its quarterly market commentary report for the period ended 31 December 2018, are now available on the Company's website at: www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary 21 January 2019 - ENDS - The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement. ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7213 EQS News ID: 768067 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e623a0582ec745e49c6becfe86ecbedb&application_id=768067&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

