Lace Music Products: Lace Music Launches The First Patented Protective Guitar Sock Cover

8 Different Styles for Electric and Acoustic Guitars
CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2019 / Lace Music™ announces its patented collection of protective Guitar Socks™, a must-have for any guitar enthusiast. The Guitar Sock™ protects strings from oxidizing, while keeping the instrument dust free and scratch free. The Guitar Sock™ has been in development for several years-a collaboration between Dr. John Martin and Don Lace. The product is lightweight and durable and comes with a Lifetime Warranty. Slip it on/off with an easy Velcro hook and loop closure.
The Guitar Sock™ can be ordered plain, or with designs that include a Nautical Star, a Flame, or a Red Bow, for easy gifting.
The Guitar Sock™ fits easily into a gig bag, hard-shell case, or can be used as a stand-alone cover. The Guitar Sock looks great on any guitar hanging on the wall, sitting on a stand, or just leaned up against a wall.
The Guitar Sock™ will also be available to OEM Guitar Manufactures.
The Guitar Sock™ retails for $19.99 and is available globally through authorized Lace Music Retailers and online Sellers, such as Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, Thomann, Gear4Music and Independent Music stores as well as LaceMusic.com.
Lace Music Products™
For more information, press only:
PR Gabriel Freeman
714 898 2776
Gabriel@lacemusic.com
SOURCE: Lace Music Products
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/533185/Lace-MusicTM-Launches-The-First-Patented-Protective-Guitar-SockTM-Cover