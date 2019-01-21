sprite-preloader
Montag, 21.01.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
21.01.2019 | 17:28
PR Newswire

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 21

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Amendment

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Cresswell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Amendment to notification on 25 May 2018 where it was announced that John Cresswell had purchased 9,000 shares pursuant to the Rights Issue.
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares pursuant to the Rights Issue, 3 shares for every 2 shares held
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

John Cresswell - Purchase of shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£ 0.704,500
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
4,500

£0.70
e)Date of the transaction2018-05-25
07:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

© 2019 PR Newswire