Epproach Communications: New Ann Arbor Apartment Community to Provide State-of-the-Art Smart Apartment Solution for Residents

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2019 / Owl Creek Apartments, a luxury Ann Arbor-based apartment community, is partnering with Epproach Communications to provide its residents with a state-of-the-art Smart Apartment solution controlled via a branded smartphone app. The 264-unit site, which begins opening in late Spring 2019 and is managed by Woodbury Property Management, will be one of the first apartment complexes in the Ann Arbor region outfitted with curb-to-unit smart access control for residents.

"Smart apartments are the future of living," Michael Kolb, Vice President of Woodbury Management, said. "Our objective is to provide our residents with the most contemporary amenities in their apartment home. These apartments will not only be extremely convenient, but they will cut down on energy use and provide our residents with savings and an enhanced living experience."

The Smart Apartment solution provided by Epproach Communications will help to increase resident and staff efficiencies for the community. It consists of a wireless, multi-IoT-protocol product set controlled via a smartphone app, branded as the Owl Creek Apartments App. Using the app, residents can remotely control each product included inside the Epproach Smart Product Set. The basic smart package implemented at Owl Creek includes remote-controlled door locks and thermostats, but residents can easily link dozens of other smart devices to the system. Each device has the ability to be controlled via in-home voice assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa or the Google Home. Property management can manage and monitor permissions for each resident throughout the community via Epproach's desktop interface.

The Owl Creek Apartments App is providing residents with a one-stop mobile shop to access all of their community services, as well as giving them a quick and easy interface to control their smart home technology inside each unit. The app will also help to enhance communication between residents and staff via unified texts, emails and app notifications. The new Owl Creek Apartments App will be available inside the Apple App or Google Play stores.

The Smart Apartment solution and the branded Owl Creek Apartments App is provided and supported 24/7/365 by Epproach Communications.

About Epproach Communications

Epproach Communications is the leading provider of technology amenities to the multifamily space, providing Wi-Fi and Internet services, branded smartphone Apps and managed "Smart' solutions for every sector of the industry, including retirement communities, resorts, student housing and apartment communities. Epproach deploys the latest technology in a total turnkey solution that is tailored to the specific needs of their clients. A proactive, 24/7/365 support team offers support to staff and direct to end users. For more information, visit www.epproach.net or call 910-202-4700.

About Owl Creek Apartments

Owl Creek delivers on every aspect of our residents' needs. Newly constructed in 2019, Owl Creek boasts modern apartment homes with nine foot ceilings, high end interior finishes, abundant window space, and a full size washer and dryer. Residents can choose between Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Owl Creek has a community building designed for active living; resident lounge, large fitness center, golf simulator, movie theater, conference and business centers-even a pet washing station! Residents can entertain guests at the pool, sundeck, and outside barbeque area. For more information, visit https://www.owlcreekapartments.com/.

