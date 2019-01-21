PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev to Participate in World Economic Forum in Davos

MOSCOW, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Andrey Guryev, President of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers and CEO of PhosAgro, one of the world's largest phosphate-based fertilizer producers, will participate in the World Economic Forum's 49th Annual Meeting on 22-25 January 2019 in Davos, Switzerland.

The Russian government delegation to the World Economic Forum will be headed by the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin. The World Economic Forum brings together over 3,000 participants from more than 110 countries, including the leaders of a number of countries and international organisations. The key theme of the WEF 2019 Annual Meeting is "Globalisation 4.0 Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev commented: "As the world's population grows and arable land per capita declines, international companies like PhosAgro face serious challenges to ensure global food security with the help of the best available technologies, as well as pure and safe fertilizers.

"For PhosAgro, in addition to this global topic, we have a special interest in discussing such important issues as promising ways to develop the mining sector and the mineral fertilizer industry, forecasts for Russia and other countries that, along with our priority domestic market, are traditionally the main regions where our high-quality products are consumed.

"I also look forward to discussions on new scientific ideas, practical recommendations and solutions for high-tech companies operating in the agricultural sector, expansion of extractive capacities using advanced 'green' technologies, as well as practices for maximising recycling or reprocessing of secondary raw materials in the context of limited global reserves and environmental protection for sustainable industrial production and agriculture.

"It will also be interesting to discuss with Forum participants the growing interest in protecting human health and the environment in Europe and worldwide, a gradual reduction of trade barriers for manufacturers from Russia, as well as deeper integration of industry 4.0."