

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Monday, with traders largely treading cautiously amid concerns about global growth after data showed China's growth to have slowed to its slowest pace in about three decades.



Investors were also closely following the developments on the Brexit front and remained concerned about the impact of the ongoing government shutdown in the U.S. and uncertainty about the U.S. and China striking a long term deal anytime soon.



With several markets in the region edging lower, the pan-European Stoxx 600 ended lower by about 0.25%.



Among major markets in Europe, Germany ended notably lower with its benchmark DAX declining by 0.62%. France's CAC 40 ended lower by 0.17%, while the U.K.'s FTSE edged up slightly. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.14% down.



Among other markets in the region, Czech Republic, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended weak.



Finland, Greece, Hungary, Portugal and Romania ended slightly higher, while Netherlands and Norway settled flat.



In the German market, Henkel declined 10% after the company after the warned earnings would fall this year as it steps up investment in brands and digital technology to try to revive growth. The company announced plans to spend about an extra 300 million euros a year, on top of annual capital expenditure of around 800 million euros.



Deutsche Telekom shed 2.4% following a brokerage downgrade. RWE ended lower by 3.1%. Meanwhile, Wirecard, Vonovia and Adidas posted solid gains.



Atos, Bouygues, Carrefour and Societe Generale were among the prominent losers in the French market. These stocks edged lower by 1 to 1.7%. Louis Vuitton gained 1.5%. Danone and Airbus Group moved up by nearly 1%.



Among U.K. stocks, Kingfisher declined by about 4%, Hammerons eased by 3.4%, Antofagasta, Centrica and Intu Properties lost 2 to 3%, while United Utilities ended lower by nearly 2%. Dixons Carphone, Hargreaves Lansdown, DCC, AstraZeneca, Capita and Bunzi gaioned 1 to 1.6%.



According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump denied the U.S. was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports and termed these as 'false reports.'



On the economic front, Germany's producer price inflation eased to a seven-month low in December, figures from Destatis showed on Monday.



Producer prices climbed 2.7% year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.3% increase seen in November. This was the lowest rate since May, when prices rose 2.5%. On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped for the first time in ten months in December, falling 0.4%, in contrast to November's 0.1% increase. Economists had expected producer prices to edge up 0.1%.



