Licensed Crypto Exchange Covesting Introduces Fiat Gateway

Covesting, a licensed European-based digital currency exchange and professional trading platform offering secure and technologically advanced infrastructure for investors and traders worldwide, has introduced the first stage of their fiat gateway and cryptocurrency converter. EUR deposits via wire transfer are now available.

Additional options for fiat deposits/withdrawals as well as the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies will be released in stages over the coming weeks.

Covesting's Founder and CEO, Dmitrij Pruglo, spoke about the company's latest update, saying:

"The launch of a fiat gatewayis yet another step towards our ultimate goal of being the most complete, secure and transparent cryptocurrency platform in the industry. Allowing retail and institutional clients to legally exchange fiat into crypto automatically gives Covesting an edge and puts us among very few exchanges who offer such a solution. There are hundreds or maybe even thousands of crypto-crypto exchanges out there, but few who offer a legally compliant bridge between crypto and the traditional world of finance. We will continue to monitor the market and adapt to the new reality while offering the most demanded tools for our users."

About Covesting

Covesting is a global fintech company launched by former Saxo Bank traders, registered and incorporated in Gibraltar. Covesting is building an ultimate cryptocurrency trading infrastructure that includes a licensed digital asset exchange, copy-trading platform, aggregated order book and fiat/crypto gateway fully compliant with strict requirements of European regulators. Covesting has become one of the first companies in the world to receive a Distributed Ledger Technology License (DLT) from regulatory authorities in Gibraltar. Covesting's products and services meet the needs of both neophyte investors and professional traders covering a wide range of cryptocurrency trading aspects, from education and market analysis to liquidity aggregation, copy-trading, and algorithmic order execution.

