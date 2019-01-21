KALRAY: KALRAY WINS EURONEXT INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING 2018 AWARD, MID-CAP CATEGORY

Grenoble, January 21, 2019 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, announces that it has won the Euronext IPO 2018 Award - mid-cap category at the 8th Annual Stock Market Conference organized by Euronext on January 15, 2019 in Paris.

These annual stock market awards are designed to showcase the most significant deals in each business sector and to encourage best practices in the market. The winner in each category is chosen by a selection panel which takes into account both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as the success of the offering, post-IPO trading and the impact on the Paris marketplace.

This accolade is a tribute to the success of Kalray's IPO, which is, to date, the most significant IPO on the Euronext Growth market (formerly Alternext) since its creation in 2005. For the record, this IPO, listed in June 2018, was a resounding success that enabled Kalray to raise nearly €48 million. The initial offer was 1.8 times over-subscribed (based on the median price in the price range[1]). In 2018, five awards were presented by Eric Forest, Head of Listing France at Euronext and CEO of EnterNext: two in the IPO category, two for share transactions (mid and large cap) and one for the bond issue of the year.

Eric Baissus, President of Kalray's Executive Board, commented as follows:

"We are extremely proud to have been selected for this award, which recognizes the most important fundraising effort in the growth stock market. We would like to extend our sincere thanks once again to all investors for their trust and commitment to this project, as well as to all our stakeholders for their support and contributions towards making it a success.

The funds raised will allow us to finance the development of our next generations of intelligent processors, in particular our 3rd generation Coolidge processor, starting from this year, and to step up large-scale marketing of our products on our two target high-growth markets, new-generation data centers and intelligent cars."

Stéphanie Latombe, capital markets partner at Mazars and member of the selection panel, remarked:

"Naturally, choosing the winner of the annual IPO of the Year award means recognizing the success of a financial transaction. It also pays tribute to team performance over a 10-year period, encourages prospects for commercial expansion, for which the foundations have already been laid, and showcases the manager as a role model for all other growth SMEs. We considered Kalray to be the perfect choice."

Yannick Petit, CEO of listing sponsor Allegra Finance, stated :

"Kalray's IPO success is a good illustration of the Paris marketplace's capacity to handle ambitious projects of international scope. The foundation of this success is threefold: cutting-edge technology, high caliber management and a worldwide market. We are most proud to have assisted the company in going public."

Pascal Mathieu, Managing Director of lead manager and joint book runner Gilbert Dupont, commented :

"Gilbert Dupont is very proud to have assisted Kalray in its IPO, which has just been awarded Euronext's IPO of the Year prize. The enthusiastic response shown by both institutional and retail investors proves the French stock market's ability to contribute to the financing of forward-looking technologies like Kalray's in order to identify tomorrow's markets for autonomous vehicles and data centers."

Vincent Le Sann, Deputy Managing Director of lead manager and joint bookrunner Portzamparc BNP Paribas, commented :

"I am very proud to have presented Eric Baissus with the best Euronext IPO mid-cap 2018 award. This award recognizes the quality of Kalray's groundbreaking technology, exceptional shareholder base and a deal that has been extremely popular with investors."

Guillaume Le Floch, CEO of financial communication advisor Actus Finance & Communication, added a final word:

"A key communication challenge has been to render Kalray's cutting-edge technology understandable and accessible to as wide an audience as possible and to highlight the value-added potential of the company's manycore intelligent processors in its two niche markets. It is a real pleasure to work with Kalray and we are delighted to have been able to contribute towards the tremendous success of this IPO, both with institutional and retail investors."







Next publication :

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 (after market close): H2 2018 revenue

_



ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.







