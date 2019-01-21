

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar index rose to a three-week high of 96.43 on Monday before giving up some ground, but remains steady around 96.35, despite concerns about global economic slowdown.



Against major currencies, the greenback is currently exhibiting a mixed trend. Activity is somewhat subdued and volumes are thin due to Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday.



The euro advanced to 1.1392 against the greenback, but has since dropped to 1.1370.



The Japanese yen is trading at 109.66 a dollar, down 0.11% from previous close and the British Pound Sterling is hovering around 1.2890, gaining about 0.15%.



Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed China's economy expanded at the weakest pace in nearly three decades in 2018 as the trade war with the U.S. hurt business activity and sentiment.



Full-year growth slowed to 6.6% in 2018, which was weakest pace of expansion since 1990, the data showed. The growth rate exceeded the around 6.5% target of the government and was in line with economists' expectations. The agency had revised down the 2017 growth figure to 6.8% from 6.9% on Friday.



China's Gross domestic product grew 6.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018, which was slower than the 6.5% expansion in the previous three months. The latest growth rate was the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2009. The economy grew 6.8% in the first quarter and 6.7% in the three months to June.



Industrial production in China grew 5.7% year-on-year in December, beating expectations for a 5.3% gain. Retail sales rose 8.2% from a year ago, exceeding the forecast for an 8.1% increase.



Fixed asset investment grew 5.9 percent year-on-year, which was slightly slower than the 6 percent economists had predicted.



'The latest data suggest that economic growth remained weak by past standards at the end of 2018 but held up better than many feared, in part thanks to a policy-driven recovery in infrastructure spending,' Capital Economics economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said.



'Still, with the headwinds from cooling global growth and the lagged impact of slower credit growth set to intensify in the coming months, China's economy is likely to weaken further before growth stabilizes in the second half of the year on the back of expanded policy stimulus.'



Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has warned that the world economy is slowing and says that it will get worse if countries keep squabbling over trade.



The agency has lowered its estimates for growth in 2019 by 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, its second downward revision, this time on account of weakness in Germany and Turkey. But the new report made clear that the biggest known risks to growth are the unresolved trade war between the United States and China, and the possibility of Britain exiting the European Union without a deal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX