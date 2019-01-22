SEMICON Korea Highlights Smart Tech, Industry Growth and Workforce Development

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMICON Korea 2019 opens tomorrow with electronics industry growth drivers artificial intelligence (AI), Smart manufacturing, and MEMS and sensors in the spotlight. Expected to draw 50,000 attendees, the January 23-25 exposition and conference gathers industry leaders and visionaries for insights into the latest technologies, innovations and trends in the electronics industry.

With Smart applications expected to spur strong memory growth and Korea accounting for the overwhelming share of the global memory market, the prospect of substantial memory expansion bodes well for the region. SEMICON Korea, the premier Korean microelectronics industry event with more than 2,000 booths from nearly 500 companies, provides opportunities to Connect, Collaborate and Innovate in high-growth areas of microelectronics including:

AI

Smart manufacturing

Metrology and inspection

MEMS and sensors

Test

SEMICON Korea 2019 showcases industry leaders offering a vision of the future of semiconductors:

Eunsoo Shim , senior vice president, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), Samsung Electronics - On-Device Artificial Intelligence

, senior vice president, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), - Walden C. Rhines , CEO emeritus, Mentor , a Siemens Business - Domain Specific Processors Drive Changing Outlook for Semiconductor Memory

, CEO emeritus, , a Siemens Business - Myung-Hee Na , distinguished engineer, IBM Research -The Era of AI Hardware

At the SEMICON Korea SEMI Technology Symposium (STS), in-depth presentations by industry experts focus on semiconductor manufacturing processes, the latest trends, next-generation semiconductor roadmaps and the industry's strategic direction.

SEMICON Korea launches a Workforce Pavilion to attract the young talent critical to sustaining industry innovation and growth. In the Meet the Experts mentoring program, more than 600 college students will meet with industry experts to explore career paths in microelectronics. Tutorials will enhance university students' understanding of semiconductor manufacturing and related technology trends, covering areas including lithography, ferroelectrics, plasma and etching, cleaning and CMP, and packaging.

To help SEMI members companies develop new business, SEMICON Korea offers the Supplier Search Program (SSP). This year, industry heavyweights Samsung, SK Hynix, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Lam Research, Micron, Sony and Toshiba will seek new business opportunities as they meet with more than 100 suppliers.

