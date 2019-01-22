

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Tuesday amid worries about global economic growth after the International Monetary Fund or IMF cut its global growth forecasts. The IMF's revised forecast comes after data released by China on Monday showed that the world's second-largest economy expanded at the weakest pace in nearly three decades in 2018. Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.



The Australian market is declining after five straight days of gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 17.10 points or 0.29 percent to 5,873.30, off a low of 5,872.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 14.60 points or 0.25 percent to 5,938.90.



The major miners are weak. Fortescue Metals is declining more than 1 percent, BHP Group is down almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by 0.5 percent.



BHP Group reported a 9 percent fall in its iron ore production for the second quarter and said it will take a $600 million hit due to production disruptions at its copper and iron ore operations. However, the miner maintained its full-year outlook for iron ore production.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Santos is advancing almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent, while Oil Search is down 0.2 percent.



Oil Search reported a 29 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and said it expects much stronger production in 2019.



Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is losing 0.3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is weaker against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7158, down from $0.7169 on Monday.



The Japanese market is edging lower in choppy trade. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 14.17 points or 0.07 percent to 20,705.16, after rising to a high of 20,805.93 in early trades. Japanese shares eked out modest gains to hit over one-month high on Monday.



The major exporters are weak on a stronger safe-haven yen. Canon and Panasonic are down 0.2 percent each, Mitsubishi Electric is declining 0.4 percent and Sony is lower by 1 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is losing 0.5 percent, while Advantest is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is rising 0.3 percent and Toyota is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.9 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent and Inpex is edging up 0.1 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Marui Group is higher by more than 3 percent and FamilyMart UNY is rising more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp., Yamaha Corp. and Sony Financial are all losing more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong are also lower.



Overnight, the U.S. stock markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.



The European markets ended mostly lower on Monday after weak GDP data from China confirmed a slowdown in the world's second largest economy. Germany's DAX declined by 0.62 percent and France's CAC 40 ended lower by 0.17 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE edged up slightly.



Crude oil prices reversed early losses to edge higher on Monday. WTI crude oil futures for March rose $0.19 to $53.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX