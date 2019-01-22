Dubai, UAE to Host 2019 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, General Motors and Reckitt Benckiser (RB) step up as early sponsors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional (HORP) Pte. Ltd. today announced that the 2019 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women would be held in Dubai, UAE on April 10, 2019 with AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and French Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates as the key Industry Partners for the summit. Coca-Cola is a 2018 and 2019 World Sponsor, Fine Hygienic Holding is a Platinum Sponsor, General Motors is a Gold Sponsor and Reckitt Benckiser(RB) a Silver sponsor. The move to bring the summit back to Dubai, UAE has been inspired by the UAE's commitment to gender diversity.

The 2019 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky is an important pillar of the 2019 World Tour of the summit to the USA, Australia-New Zealand, India, Middle East, Europe and Singapore. It features best practices for success, leadership and gender diversity across industries via keynote addresses, panel discussions and mentoring sessions. Participating Companies can access cutting-edge knowledge to inspire and enable their leaders and enhance the leadership skills of their leaders at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs.

The 2019 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky is led by 30 C-suite leaders including James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding; Carrie Niggli, Senior Director for Customer Development, Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company; John Roth, President and Managing Director General Motors, Africa and Middle East; Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Director and GM, MENAP, RB; Noha Hefny, Senior Consultant, Head of Strategic Partnerships, UN Women; Sanjiv Kakkar, Executive Vice President, Unilever MENA, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus; Luciano Poli, President India, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (IMET), The Dow Chemical Company; Maria Conceicao, Founder Maria Cristina Foundation; Jules Lewis, Director, Mountain High UAE & Colorado and Liz Beneski, Executive Director at AMCHAM Abu Dhabi.

Liz Beneski, Executive Director, AmCham Abu Dhabi commented, "AmCham Abu Dhabi has always been a strong supporter of gender diversity. Our Women in Business Committee's mission is to empower women to be leaders in their fields, and to promote their participation in business. AmCham Abu Dhabi is glad to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky and support gender diversity which is a key business priority for the Middle East region and for our corporate members."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, "In 2018 we joined the Break the ceiling touch the sky movement via a partnership with the summit in the Middle East and in Singapore. Inspired by the many sharings of success on gender diversity in particular we have made rapid progress, going from zero women leaders on our Executive team to over 30% in under six months. Learning and sharing across industries on Diversity & Inclusion is a critical part of our game plan for success. We are proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the 2019 Middle East Edition of the summit."

Julie Hamilton, Global Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity is at the heart of our business. We strive to create a work environment that provides all our associates equal access to information, development and opportunity. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honored to be a world sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky which will give participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Commented John Roth, President and Managing Director, General Motors Africa and Middle East,"Diversity plays a crucial role in our business strategy at General Motors, as having a workforce as diverse as the customers we serve is a critical enabler of our success. We are proud of the fact that gender diversity has been at the forefront of our business, with local, regional and global commitments to drive gender balance and inclusion across all levels. In Africa and Middle East alone, we have 33% female representation across our workforce and are aligned with the UAE leadership's mandate of equal employment by 2021. General Motors is committed to unlocking the full potential of our employees and are pleased to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky in the Middle East to foster diversity across the industry."

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit:

"Break the ceiling touch the sky is a unique opportunity for Companies in the Middle East to learn from the best of the best, grow their leaders and positively impact their businesses."

For details please visitwww.houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose ProfessionalPte. Ltd. operates across the People and Public Relations businesses.

For media/sponsorship inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com or call +65-83322017

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20150714/8521504608LOGO