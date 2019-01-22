Polyplastics Develops New "DURACON(R) POM PM Series" for Medical/Healthcare Industry

TOKYO, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyplastics Group has announced the development of the DURACON(R) polyoxymethylene (POM) PM series for drug contact and delivery applications for the medical/healthcare market. The new PM series complements Polyplastics' TOPAS(R) cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), a high-purity material for a range of medical applications.

The first grade under the PM series, DURACON POM PM09S01N, delivers global medical and food regulatory compliance. In a changing and growing marketplace, medical device manufacturers and end users demand high-quality materials and reliable suppliers, according to Polyplastics, which is a global manufacturer of POM materials for diverse end-use markets.

The new POM grade meets regulatory compliance requirements, including ISO10993 and USP Class VI biocompatibility/cytotoxicity, FDA Drug Master File (DMF) and Device Master File (MAF), and EU 10/2011 and FDA food contact 21 CFR 177.2470.

The material also adheres to strict quality management systems, including conformity to VDI Guideline/VDI 2017 medical-grade plastics. It also provides full traceability of processes and products, and production management based on the GMP principle. Polyplastics also provides uniform quality and global supply.

Polyplastics offers medical device manufacturers extensive data on the long-term reliability of its materials. Customized data on extraction, moldability, durability, slip and wear, and other key attributes are also available.

TOPAS COC is a glass-clear and highly pure plastic which offers stiffness and barrier resistance, biocompatibility, and drug compatibility for wearables, drug delivery, medical devices, pharmaceutical blisters and trays, and diagnostics and microfluidics.

Polyplastics will highlight the PM series and TOPAS COC at the Pharmapack exhibition in Paris, France (Booth B92), February 6-7, 2019, and MD&M West in Anaheim, Calif., U.S. (Booth #666), February 5-7, 2019.

About Polyplastics

The Polyplastics Group is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The Group's product portfolio includes POM, COC, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) and liquid crystal polymer (LCP). With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production and sales resources.

DURACON(R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

TOPAS(R) is a registered trademark of TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH in Germany, the United States, and other countries.