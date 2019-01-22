SINGAPORE, Jan 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Sanli Environmental Limited ("Sanli" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an environmental engineering company with more than ten years of experience and over 1,000 completed projects in the field of water and waste management under its belt, is pleased to announce that it has secured new Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") and Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") contracts ("Contracts") worth a total of S$51.5 million from the Public Utilities Board (PUB). These contract wins will bolster the Group's order book to S$185.9 million as at 22 January 2019.Under the EPC contract which is valued approximately at S$51.0 million, Sanli will be involved in the construction works for the replacement of mechanical and electrical equipment at Kranji water reclamation plant. This contract is expected to contribute to Sanli's revenue for the next two (2) years from the financial year ending 31 March 2020 ("FY2020").Mr Sim Hock Heng, Chief Executive Officer of Sanli said, "We are very excited to have secured a contract of this size from the public sector. We believe our established track record and strong capabilities have given us a competitive edge. This is also an indication of the level of confidence the public sector has in our abilities. Our team is greatly encouraged by it. The Group will continue to leverage on our established track record and work towards securing more contracts to grow the business further."Under the O&M contract, Sanli will provide maintenance services of approximately S$0.5 million for the replaced mechanical and electrical equipment at the same water reclamation plant. This contract is expected to contribute to Sanli's revenue after the completion of the EPC Contract.About Sanli Environmental LimitedSanli is an environmental engineering company in the field of water and waste management. It has more than ten years of experience and over 1,000 completed projects under its portfolio.The Group's expertise is in the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance, repair and overhaul of mechanical and electrical equipment as well as instrumentation and control systems in wastewater treatment plants, water reclamation plants, NEWater plants, waterworks, service reservoirs, pumping stations and incineration plants.The Group has two main business segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") and Operations and Maintenance ("O&M"). Under its EPC segment, Sanli provides services within the field of water and waste management, including process upgrading of existing water treatment plants, upgrading of pumping station capacities, replacement of aged equipment, and design and build of various treatment process systems. Through its O&M segment, the Group provides corrective and preventive maintenance services to ensure reliability and minimal disruptions to customers' operations. For more information, please visit the company website at www.sanli.com.sg.Issued on behalf of Sanli Environmental Limited by:Waterbrooks Consultants Pte LtdTel: +65 6100 2228Lynette Tan(M): +65 9687 2023lynette@waterbrooks.com.sgSANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITEDAngeline Cheong(M): +65 9666 0977angeline@waterbrooks.com.sgThis media release has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this media release.This media release has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this media release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this media release.The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong (Telephone: +65 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.Source: Sanli Environmental LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.