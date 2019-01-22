A Majority of Healthcare Professionals Want Alternatives to Cigarettes Legalised if Appropriately Regulated

SYDNEY, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority of healthcare professionals in Australia want to see tobacco harm reduction products, such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, legalised and regulated appropriately in Australia, according to new research conducted by Frost & Sullivan.

More than 1,000 Australian adults (including current, former and non-smokers), as well as 126 healthcare professionals (including GPs, medical specialists [such as psychiatrists, surgeons and radiologists], nurses, pharmacists, and allied healthcare professionals) were interviewed as part of an opinion research study to gauge the level of understanding and attitudes towards alternatives to cigarettes.

Overall, 57% of healthcare professionals agree that alternative products to cigarettes should be legalised, provided they are strongly regulated to ensure there is no uptake among youth and non-smokers.

Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan ANZ, Mark Dougan, said: "Our research indicates that smoking remains a major area of concern in Australia, with a broad consensus that the government needs to do more."

"Among healthcare professionals, more find that the current regulatory regime is inappropriate than are supportive of it, with a widespread view that tobacco harm reduction products can play a role in reducing smoking rates," Mr Dougan said.

The research has also found 58% of healthcare professionals surveyed believe that if alternative products to cigarettes were legal in Australia, they would prefer smokers to try switching to these products instead of smoking cigarettes, if they are unable or unwilling to quit.

"Our research has revealed that almost two out of three smokers would ideally like to quit cigarettes, but that this has proved incredibly difficult," Mr Dougan said.

"However, almost a third of smokers do not wish to quit[1]. For this group, switching to tobacco harm reduction products may present less harm than continuing to smoke conventional cigarettes," he said.

Tobacco smoking is the single most important preventable cause of ill health and death in Australia,[1] and smoking cessation is the only intervention with the potential to reduce tobacco-related morbidity and mortality in the short and medium term. However, an emerging category of products, known as Tobacco Harm Reduction products, offers an alternative for smokers unwilling or unable to quit.

Click here to read the complete White Paper which shares further details on this study which discusses understanding of and Attitudes Towards Tobacco Harm Reduction Products.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. This research was commissioned by Philip Morris International, however the analysis contained in this research reflects the views of Frost & Sullivan analysts without any bias or influence from any third party. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific

P: +65 6890 0926

F: +65 6890 0999

E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

[1] Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), National Drug Strategy Household Survey (NDSHS), 2017, table 3.36