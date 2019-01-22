Final release shows Euro Area inflation at 1.7 % in 2018. Core inflation remained subdued at 1.0 % while rising energy prices drove inflation higher. Recent developments in oil prices as well as oil futures indicate energy price inflation to decline in 2019 and 2020. Wage growth has picked up gradually since 2017 being well-balanced among Euro Area economies and sectors. Profit shares are declining, thus, confidence in underlying inflationary pressures to emerge is rising. Last week on Thursday the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) published the final release of Euro Area inflation for the year 2018. Consumer prices in the Euro Area were 1.7 % higher than in 2017. The year 2018 started with an inflation rate at 1.3 % in January, peaked at 2.2 % in October and closed at 1.6 % ...

