BONDUELLE: Bonduelle in discussions for the acquisition of the Lebanon frozen plant in United States

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d'Ascq, France, January 22, 2019 - Press release

Bonduelle in discussions for the acquisition of the Lebanon frozen plant in United States

The Bonduelle Group announces they have entered into discussions with the American company Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) to acquire its plant in Lebanon (Pennsylvania, USA).

This plant, which is used for the packaging of frozen products, was built in 2008 and acquired by Seneca in 2010, has a capacity of 45,000 tons on 7 packaging lines in perfect working order, with a large storage capacity, and has 140 permanent collaborators.

This acquisition, including industrial assets, frozen product stocks and the employees at the Lebanon industrial site, is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Investor relations contacts : BONDUELLE - finance@bonduelle.com

Press contacts / Public relation firm:

Benjamin ZEHNDER - RP carrées - Tel: +33.(0)6.76.41.18.19 - Email: benjamin.zehnder@rp-carrees.com

Vanessa VAZZAZ - RP carrées - Tel: +33.(0)3.28.52.07.42 / C: +33.(0)6.34.32.24.23

Email: vanessa.vazzaz@rp-carrees.com

About Bonduelle Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in "well-living" through plant-based food. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetables, grown over more than 130,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. An expert in agro-industry with 54 industrial sites or owned agricultural production sites, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers.

Bonduelle is listed on Euronext compartment A

Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL - CAC FOOD PRODUCERS - CAC ALL SHARES

Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employee shareholder index (I.A.S.)

Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP Find out about the group's current events and news on Twitter @Bonduelle_Group,

and its financial news on @BonduelleCFO

Lebanon- CP janvier 2019 - GB (http://hugin.info/143377/R/2231756/877608.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BONDUELLE via Globenewswire

