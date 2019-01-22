Castellum Recruits Investments Director From NCC

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Linked to strong growth initiatives, Castellum has recruited a Investments Director and Vice-president with substantial experience from the real estate world. Carola Lavén arrives from her previous role as Head of NCC Property Development, where she has also participated in the Executive team.

"It feels really fantastic that we're getting Carola Lavén's massive international competence into Castellum's Executive Management Group. We'll now be able to manage an even greater capacity for continuing our growth track with even larger investments and portfolios, while we take a comprehensive Nordic hold on portfolio development. Carola will assume overall responsibility for portfolio development, as well as leading projects and transaction operations for the company", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB.

Carola Lavén has acquired more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector. Prior to her role as Head of NCC Property Development, Carola had also worked in leading positions at Atrium Ljungberg, the Ljungberg Group, Drott, Skanska and has also gathered experience from various Board assignments.

"I look forward to contributing to Castellum's ambitious growth journey and far-sighted shareholder value. I'll be adding broadened and more international perspectives to the operation", says Carola Lavén.

Carola Lavén will participate in the Executive Management Group and she will take on her role by August 1, 2019, at the latest.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.



The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB

