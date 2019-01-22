Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Full Year 2018 Results

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Centamin is scheduled to publish its annual results, for the year ending 31 December 2018, on Monday 25 February 2019, at which time the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend for 2018.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results with institutional investors and analysts at 11.00 GMT/06.00 EST on the same day. Please find below the required access details:
Participant code: 35168972#
UK Toll: +44 (0)3333 000 804
UK Toll Free: 0800 358 9473
Canada/US Toll: +1 631 913 1422
Canada/US Toll: +1 855 85 70686
The conference call will be made available for replay by 15.00 GMT on the website www.centamin.com/media/press-releases/2019
For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
Centamin plc
Buchanan
