Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Full Year 2018 Results

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Centamin is scheduled to publish its annual results, for the year ending 31 December 2018, on Monday 25 February 2019, at which time the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend for 2018.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results with institutional investors and analysts at 11.00 GMT/06.00 EST on the same day. Please find below the required access details:

Participant code: 35168972#

UK Toll: +44 (0)3333 000 804
UK Toll Free: 0800 358 9473
Canada/US Toll: +1 631 913 1422
Canada/US Toll: +1 855 85 70686

The conference call will be made available for replay by 15.00 GMT on the website www.centamin.com/media/press-releases/2019

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Andrew Pardey, CEO
Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan
Bobby Morse
Chris Judd
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/533267/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Full-Year-2018-Results


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE