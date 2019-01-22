DJ Port Invest B.V: RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for NATURE GROUP PLC by PORT INVEST B.V.

Port Invest B.V (-) Port Invest B.V: RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for NATURE GROUP PLC by PORT INVEST B.V. 22-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 JANUARY 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for NATURE GROUP PLC by PORT INVEST B.V. SUMMARY · The Independent Directors of Nature Group plc ("Nature" or the "Company") and the Board of Directors of Port Invest B.V. ("Port Invest") are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Port Invest for all of the issued and to be issued share capital of Nature other than the shares already owned by Port Invest (the "Acquisition"). It is to be affected by means of a takeover offer under the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code") and within the meaning of Part 18 of the Jersey Companies Law (the "Offer"). · Under the terms of the Offer, Nature Shareholders will be entitled to receive: 4.5 pence in cash for each Nature Share · The Acquisition values the entire issued share capital of Nature at approximately GBP4.21 million on a fully diluted basis. · The Offer price per Nature Share represents: · a premium of approximately 43 per cent. to the Closing Price per Nature Share of 3.15 pence on 27 March 2018 (being the dealing day on which the Nature Shares were suspended from trading on AIM at 12.30 p.m.); and · a premium of approximately 12 per cent. to the average Closing Price per Nature Share of 4.02 pence in the three months to 27 March 2018 (being the dealing day on which the Nature Shares were suspended from trading on AIM at 12.30 p.m.). · The Offer will extend to any Nature Shares allotted or issued after the date of this Announcement and before the Offer closes, including any Shares issued following the exercise of outstanding options or warrants over Nature Shares. · Port Invest was founded in 1986 and provides maritime and oil logistic services to seagoing vessels, oil majors, inland navigation, offshore industries and tank storage facilities. Based in Rotterdam, it is a holding company for six operating subsidiaries and currently owns 23.97 per cent of Nature. · The Independent Directors (being Berend van Straten and René Verbruggen), who have been so advised by Mazars Corporate Finance Limited ("Mazars") as to the financial terms of the Acquisition, consider the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable. Mazars is providing independent financial advice to the Independent Directors for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Code. In providing its financial advice to the Independent Directors, Mazars has taken into account the commercial assessment of the Independent Directors. · Accordingly, the Independent Directors intend to recommend unanimously that Nature Shareholders accept the Offer, as the Independent Director who holds Nature Shares has irrevocably undertaken to do in respect of his own beneficial holding, amounting in aggregate to 865,000 Nature Shares and representing approximately 1.1 per cent. of the existing issued share capital of Nature as at 18 January 2019 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Announcement). · The Company has 79,280,655 ordinary shares of GBP0.002 each in issue as at 18 January 2019 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement). The Offer will be made subject to the full terms and conditions to be set out in the Offer Document. Further information about the Acquisition, including an indicative timetable for the implementation of the Offer, will be set out in the Offer Document, which is expected to be dispatched to Nature Shareholders as soon as reasonably practicable and, in any event, within 28 days of the date of this Announcement. Alexander David Securities Limited ("ADSL") is acting as financial adviser to Port Invest. Moore Blatch LLP is providing legal advice to Port Invest. Mazars is acting as financial adviser to Nature in respect of the Acquisition. Pinsent Masons LLP is acting as legal adviser to Nature. Commenting on the Acquisition, Lucas Braams, Partner of Port Invest, said: "Nature has been going through tough financial times and we are certain that within the Port Invest portfolio of companies, Nature will be able to contribute to the success of Port Invest." Andreas Drenthen Chief Executive, of Nature, added: "Port Invest has a history with ISD, the maritime waste company in Rotterdam. We look forward to becoming successful and strong with Port Invest's team and market intelligence." Berend van Straten, Chairman of Nature and Independent Director added: "The last 2 years have been frustratingly difficult for Nature. It proved impossible to secure profitability in both the Oil&Gas business as well as the Houston operations. In particular, the inability to secure a profitable business in the Oil&Gas sector was frustrating, as Nature provided environmentally friendly and cost saving solutions in a recovering market. As a result - the profits generated in our Rotterdam operations were used to carry losses in the other sectors and to meet overhead costs. The Nature Board continued to cut costs and finally managed to return to profitability in the second half of 2018. The remaining operations - in essence the Rotterdam based business - were in essence too small to carry an AIM listing. The Board believes that Port Invest offer of 4.5p per share to be fair and reasonable and the Independent Directors therefore recommend shareholders to accept it. I want to thank all stakeholders for their continued support, patience and help. In particular, I want to thank those employees that had to leave the Company during the past couple of years as a result of redundancy and cost saving activities. I would also like to thank our financing partners DNB Bank in Norway and ING in the Netherlands for their support during this difficult period. Last - but not least - I want to thank our employees in Rotterdam for their continued work and achievements - due to their input we have managed to keep the Company alive. I sincerely hope that Nature will succeed under the umbrella of Port Invest should the Offer become unconditional." ENQUIRIES Port Invest B.V. +31 88 501 2500 Bernardus Muller Nature Group plc + 31 62 680 5605 Berend van Straten Alexander David Securities Limited (financial adviser to Port Invest B.V.) +44 (0)20 7448 9820 David Scott James Dewhurst Mazars Corporate Finance Limited (Rule 3 adviser to Nature Group plc) +44 (0)20 7063 4000 Stephen Skeels Simon Fitzsimmons FURTHER INFORMATION This summary should be read in conjunction with, and is subject to, the full text of this Announcement. The Offer will be subject to the Conditions and further terms set out in Appendix I to this Announcement and to the full terms and conditions which will be set out in the Offer Document. Appendix II to this Announcement contains the sources and bases of certain information contained in this Announcement, Appendix III contains a summary of the irrevocable undertaking received in relation to the Offer and Appendix IV contains definitions of certain expressions used in this summary and in this Announcement. This Announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form any part of, an offer to sell or subscribe for or any invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise. The Offer will be made solely through the Offer Document which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to act in respect of the Offer. Any decision or other response to the Offer should be made only on the basis of the information in the Offer Document. Nature Shareholders are strongly advised to read the formal documentation carefully in relation to the Offer once it has been dispatched. This Announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. This Announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English and Jersey laws and the Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom and Jersey. The statements contained in this Announcement are made as at the date of this Announcement, unless some other time is specified in relation to them, and the making of this Announcement shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set out in this Announcement since such date. Market Soundings Market soundings, as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"), were taken in respect of the Offer with the result that certain persons became

aware of inside information relating to the Offer, as permitted by the MAR. This inside information is set out in this Announcement. Therefore, those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of inside information relating to Nature and their securities upon the publication of this Announcement. Important Notices relating to Financial Advisers ADSL, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), is acting exclusively for Port Invest and for no one else in connection with the matters set out in this Announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters referred to in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Port Invest for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other matter or arrangement referred to in this Announcement. Mazars, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for Nature and for no one else in connection with the matters set out in this Announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters referred to in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Nature for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other matter or arrangement referred to in this Announcement. Overseas jurisdictions The release, publication or distribution of this Announcement in, and the availability of the Offer to persons who are residents, citizens or nationals of, jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by laws and/or regulations of those jurisdictions. Therefore, any persons who are subject to the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom should inform themselves about and observe any applicable requirements in their jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with the applicable requirements may constitute a violation of the laws and/or regulations of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility and liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. In particular, the ability of persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in which they are located. Copies of this Announcement, the Offer Document and any other formal documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send it in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Unless otherwise permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Offer may not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into, or by the use of mails or any means or instrumentality (including, but not limited to, facsimile, e-mail or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of any Restricted Jurisdiction and the Offer may not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities. The Offer relates to the shares of a Jersey-registered company and it is proposed to be made by means of an offer provided for under Jersey law. Forward-looking statements This announcement contains certain statements about Port Invest and Nature which are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about Port Invest, Nature, the expected effects of the Acquisition on the Nature, the expected timing of the Acquisition, and all other statements in this Announcement other than those containing historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "schedule", "forecast", "project", "goal", "believe", "hope", "aims", "continue", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", "subject to", or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the following: future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results, outcomes and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and such statements are therefore qualified in their entirety by the risks and uncertainties surrounding these future expectations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the entities' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as, but not limited to, general business and market conditions both globally and locally, political, economic and regulatory forces, industry trends and competition, future exchange and interest rates, changes in government and regulation including in relation to health and safety, the environment, labour relations and tax rates and future business combinations or dispositions. For a discussion of important factors which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements in relation to Nature, refer to the annual report and accounts for Nature for the financial year ended 31 December 2017. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, neither Port Invest nor Nature give any assurance, representation or guarantee that such expectations will prove to have been correct and such forward-looking statements should be construed in light of such factors and you are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Neither Port Invest nor Nature assumes any obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Announcement (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law or regulation. Except as expressly provided in this Announcement, no forward-looking or other statements have been reviewed by the auditors of Nature. No profit forecasts or estimates No statement in this Announcement is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share for Nature for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share for Nature. Publication on website and availability of hard copies In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this Announcement will be available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions) free of charge at www.ngrp.com and www.portinvest.nl by no later than 12.00 noon (London time) on 23 January 2019. Neither the contents of these websites nor the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on such websites is incorporated into, or forms part of, this Announcement. In accordance with Rule 30.3 of the Code, a person so entitled may request a hard copy of this Announcement, free of charge, by contacting ADSL on +44 (0)20 7448 9820 or Mazars on +44 (0)20 7063 4000. For persons who receive a copy of this Announcement in electronic form or via a website notification, a hard copy of this Announcement will not be sent unless so requested. In accordance with Rule 30.3 of the Code, a person so entitled may also request that all future documents, announcements and information to be sent to them in relation to the Acquisition should be in hard copy form. Information relating to Nature Shareholders Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain information provided by Nature Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from Nature may be provided to Port Invest during the Offer Period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the Code to comply with Rule 2.11(c) of the Code. Rounding Certain figures included in this Announcement have been subjected to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown for the same category presented in different tables may vary slightly and figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them. Dealing disclosure requirements Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to

