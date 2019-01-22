

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) on Tuesday issued its scheduled pre-close trading update ahead of its 2019 half year end. The company noted that the group achieved a solid performance overall, notwithstanding the difficult trading conditions for its market facing businesses.



The company said its banking division continued to perform well and in line with expectations. The loan book grew 3.1% in the period to 7.5 billion pounds, driven by good new business volumes across the Commercial businesses and in Premium Finance.



Winterflood continued to deliver solid profitability, but volumes and trading income are significantly lower than the prior year, reflecting difficult and volatile equity market conditions, particularly in December.



Asset Management continued to achieve good net inflows, although these were more than offset by negative market movements, resulting in a 3 percent decline in managed assets to 10.0 billion pounds at 31 December 2018 and a decrease in total client assets to 11.7 billion pounds from 12.2 billion pounds as at 31 July 2018.



Close Brothers will release its half year results for the six months ending 31 January 2019 on 12 March 2019.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects a solid outcome for the first half and remains well positioned for the remainder of the financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX