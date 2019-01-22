Electrolux Makes Global 100 Ranking on Sustainability and CDP's Climate List

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux has today been recognized by two prestigious organizations as a global leader in corporate sustainability. The accolades include being on the Global 100 ranking of the world's most sustainable companies and, for the third year in a row, the CDP Climate Change A List.

Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos today, the Global 100 companies represent the top 1.3% companies in the world for sustainability performance. Over 7,500 companies were analyzed to develop the ranking made by Corporate Knights.

In addition, Electrolux has today been awarded a place on the 2018 Climate Change A List, by international non-profit CDP, for its efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy.

"We take our commitment to shape living for the better seriously, and are focused on our ambitious climate targets for 2025. We're especially honored that in our 100th year the work that Electrolux does to shape living for the better and help consumers live more sustainably is being highlighted by two prestigious organizations", said Henrik Sundström, Vice President for Sustainability Affairs at Electrolux.

Last year, Electrolux stepped up its commitment to climate action by setting two new ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 in support of the Paris climate agreement. Both are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

The annual Global 100 is a badge of honor for sustainability excellence. To determine the ranking for 2019, the financial information company and magazine Corporate Knights rated 7,536 companies against global industry peers on a suite of up to 21 key measures covering resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue and supplier performance. The full ranking is published in the annual Global 100 issue of Corporate Knights magazine and on its website.

CDP Climate Change A List

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Thousands of companies submit their annual climate disclosures to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. Read more about the A List here.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-makes-global-100-ranking-on-sustainability-and-cdp-s-climate-list,c2722563

The following files are available for download: