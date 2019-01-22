

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) issued an update ahead of its interim results in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2018. Ricardo stated that, in the six-month period, the Group as a whole traded in line with its expectations and plans. Total order intake was at just over 200 million pounds, the order book at the period end was 300 million pounds and revenue was slightly ahead of the prior period. Net debt as at 31 December 2018 was 27.5 million pounds.



Ricardo said its continued strategy of market sector and geographic diversification has again supported the Group. The company plans to announce its interim results on 28 February 2019.



