

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) said Tuesday that its Chief Executive, Haydn Mursell, will stand down from the board of directors and leave the business with immediate effect.



The company's board has asked the Chairman, Philip Cox, to act as Executive Chairman, working closely with Finance Director Bev Dew and Chief Operating Officer Claudio Veritiero, to oversee the Group's operations during the transition period until a new Chief Executive has been appointed. The executive search for an external successor to Mursell will commence immediately.



Philip Cox said, 'The Board believes that, following the completion of the recent rights issue, now is the right time for a new leader to take Kier forward to the next stage of its development. The Board would like to thank Haydn for his contribution during eight years on the Board, firstly as Finance Director and then as Chief Executive.'



Kier also announced its trading update covering the period since its previous trading update of 16 November 2018. The Group will announce its half-year results on 21 March 2019.



The company noted that during the period, the Infrastructure Services and Buildings businesses won a number of new contract awards and now have 100 percent visibility of the forecast revenue for fiscal 2019 as well as an order book of more than 10 billion pounds.



In the Developments & Housing businesses, the company experienced a stable housing market, evidenced by a current sales rate of 0.8 units per sales outlet per week, compared to 0.7 in 2018.



In property developments, Kier Group sold all schemes which were forecast to be sold in the period, which highlights the strength of its regional development activities.



As previously reported by the company, the costs of implementing the Future Proofing Kier or FPK program in the first half of the financial year exceeded the savings by 10 million pounds.



However, the company noted that its full-year FY19 position is still expected to be earnings and cash-flow neutral, and the program is progressing well.



Looking ahead, the company's board is confident that the Group will meet its fiscal 2019 expectations, with the full-year results being weighted towards the second half of the financial year, as usual.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX