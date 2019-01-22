

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy plc. (CNE.L) said that it expects a final international arbitration decision on India claim in the near term and it remains confident of its position. Combined production net to Cairn from the Catcher and Kraken fields in 2018 averaged 17,500 boepd.



Oil and gas sales revenue was US$395 million at an average realised price of US$68/boe or before hedging costs of US$1.34/boe. Full year production, net to Cairn, for 2019 is estimated to be 19,000 to 22,000 boepd.



Simon Thomson, Chief Executive, Cairn Energy PLC said, 'Cairn enters 2019 with balance sheet strength and cash flow from North Sea production to fund significant growth opportunities.



The SNE and Nova development projects are progressing on track, evaluation of the recent Agar discovery is ongoing and we look forward to commencing a material exploration drilling programme in 2019 with up to seven wells offshore Mexico, the UK and Norway targeting a total gross volume in excess of one billion barrels.'



Cairn said it has hedged about 2.7 million barrels of 2019 oil production using collar structures with a weighted average floor price of about US$67/bbl and a weighted average ceiling price of about US$83/bbl.



In Senegal, the SNE Field Development (Cairn 40% WI) is on track with the Final Investment Decision targeted for mid-2019. The phased Field Development and Exploitation Plan has been submitted to the Government of Senegal with first production targeted in 2022. Woodside has assumed the role of development operator as planned and the project finance process has been successfully launched.



In the UK, project sanction is targeted in 2019 for the near-field Catcher discoveries identified as potential subsea tie-backs to maintain and extend plateau production.



