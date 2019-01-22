EQT Credit is the Largest Lender in a Second Lien Financing to Support Jacobs Holding's Acquisition of Cognita

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Credit, through its Mid-Market Credit investment strategy, is pleased to announce that it is the largest lender in a EUR 255 million second lien term loan financing solution to support Jacobs Holding AG's ("Jacobs") investment in Cognita (the "Company").

Launched in 2004, Cognita is a leading global provider of private premium K-12 education services, currently comprising 72 schools in eight countries across Asia, Europe and Latin America. The Company employs 7,000 teaching and support staff, educating over 40,000 students across a diverse range of international, national and bilingual curricula.

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented:

"Cognita is strongly positioned as one of the largest K-12 platforms globally, with a diversified portfolio of high-quality schools that is well invested to support continued growth and has an outstanding management team with a strong performance track record. EQT Credit looks forward to supporting the Company in its future development."

Nakul Sarin, Director at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Mid-Market Credit, added: "EQT is proud to partner with Jacobs and Cognita for the third Mid-Market Credit investment in the education sector. We would like to thank EQT's Industrial Advisors who, as senior executives in the European and Asian private school sectors, provided key support and insight to the EQT Credit deal team throughout the due diligence process."

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with more than EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 28 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com



About EQT Credit

EQT Credit invests through four complementary strategies: Senior Debt, Mid-Market Credit (direct lending), Core Value and Credit Opportunities. Since inception, EQT Credit has invested in excess of EUR 5.5 billion in about 180 companies. EQT Credit's direct lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long- term debt capital solutions to medium-sized European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses may be privately-owned corporates seeking alternative funding to grow or be the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/Credit

Contacts:

Paul Johnson,

Partner at EQT Partners,

Investment Advisor to EQT Credit,

+44-203-372-9424

Nakul Sarin,

Director at EQT Partners,

Investment Advisor to EQT Credit,

+44-208-432-5420

EQT Press Office,

+46-8-506-55-334,

press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/eqt-ab/r/eqt-credit-is-the-largest-lender-in-a-second-lien-financing-to-support-jacobs-holding-s-acquisition-,c2722873