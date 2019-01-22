Acting on behalf of the Joint Administrators of Fast Live Productions Limited ("FLP") PDS Valuers are selling 3 screen used cars from the Fast & Furious Franchise (Fast Furious is a Trademark Copyright of Universal Studios: All Rights Reserved) together with 30 bespoke replica vehicles, sets, props costumes created for the homage arena show.

The show was operated under licence from Universal Studios but the licence was extinguished upon FLP entering administration. PDS conducted in depth discussions with the studio but failed to reach agreement. Considerable interest was expressed in the show from international promotors based in Russia, Australia, Saudi Arabia and China however, Universal were unwilling to re-licence the show and therefore, it was not possible to sell the show as a whole. Hence, the assets are now offered individually for sale by auction.

The three screen used vehicles are the "Ramp Car" used in "Fast Furious 6" where the car was used to flip police cars in a scene shot in London; it is fitted with an LS3 V8 engine, has 4-wheel steering and a custom tubular body; a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 used in "Fast 8" a Nissan 350z from "Tokyo Drift".

In addition to the screen used cars, there are a further 30 replicas of cars used in the films bespoke vehicles; this includes replicas of Paul Walker's original Toyota Supra Targa and "Dom Torreto's" 1970 Dodge Charger. Plus more including a replica tank, five 1970's Dodge Chargers & Dodge Rams (including police patrol vehicles); Buick Grand National; Nissan Skyline R34, Four LED Lighting System Full Body Coverage cars. None of the vehicles are road legal in their present form.

Amongst the purpose built vehicles are the "Osh Kosh" Dune Truck, Two "Gear Factor" Helium Filled "Flying" remote controlled cars; "Ripsaw" tracked military style vehicle; Two Polaris Assault RMX 800 Snowmobiles; 3 Off-Road Buggies; Stage props, scale Mack tractor unit Semi-Trailer.

Peter Davies, Managing Director of PDS Auctions says "this is a unique auction and we expect huge interest from collectors, Movie Fans, Petrol Heads and Fast Furious enthusiasts from all over the world."

The auction is on view 24th January (by appointment only) and the sale closes 31st January.

Full catalogue:

https://www.bidspotter.co.uk/en-gb/auction-catalogues/timed/peter-davies-and-sons-ltd/catalogue-id-peter-1-10033

