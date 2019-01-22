The Baltic nation installed 90 MW of PV last year, four times more than it had done since it began adopting solar. The growth was down to a new regulation issued by the government in June and the big push came mainly from small installations.Estonia now has around 107 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity, according to provisional figures provided to pv magazine by Andres Meesak, CEO of the country's PV association. That means, during 2018 PV registered record growth in the Baltic country as, at the end of 2017, cumulative capacity stood at only 17 MW. The 90 MW or so of newly deployed solar, ...

