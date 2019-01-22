Well Pharmacy, the third largest pharmacy chain in the UK, has said it is pleased community pharmacy has been identified as an essential part of the NHS Long Term Plan and that they are committed to building the best prescription service in the UK for their customers.

The long-awaited plan, which was published by the NHS on Monday 7th January 2019, aims to make greater use of community pharmacists' skills and opportunities to engage patients. The plan also has a heavy focus on a 'digital first' approach, picking up on other industries that have successfully been transformed by mobile phones and apps.

The pharmacy model hasn't changed much over the years. However, Well Pharmacy is changing this and the company is undergoing a period of transformation, with the aim of bringing pharmacy into the 21st century. The company wants to meet customer demands and make a difference to their lives, giving them more choice and better control of their health.

Well Pharmacy launched its online NHS prescription service in July 2018 and has since signed up 25,000 customers. The service takes the hassle out of prescriptions, allowing customers to order their medication quickly, easily and safely online.

The service is available online and via the iOS app. It works with a customer's GP to organise the prescription and any repeats, and there are no additional costs incurred by the customer or the NHS. The service is completely free for customers all they pay is the usual price of their prescription, so if they are exempt they pay nothing at all. It allows customers to manage their own health in the most efficient way possible, something that is a key focus in the NHS Long Term Plan.

Chris Ellett, Director of Transformation at Well Pharmacy said, "It's about choice. Most of our customers still prefer to come into our pharmacies, but not everyone can do this during working hours. This online service now gives customers the option to have their NHS prescriptions delivered direct to their door by a trusted provider with years of pharmacy experience, for free.

"We're doing critical work to bring pharmacy into the digital age whilst creating a joined-up experience with the NHS. A digital first approach will result in a more streamlined service for customers, and give people choice in how they receive medical advice and medication."

The company's online pharmacy has an integrated chat system allowing customers to talk to a pharmacist from the comfort of their own home or on the go. The average wait time is four minutes and 90% of customers say the customer service is amazing or great.

Well Pharmacy has a bold ambition to build the best prescription experience in the UK, and plans to add additional functions in 2019, including ordering medication on behalf of family members such as elderly relatives or young children. Long-term they will start to look at the integration of their online and in-store services, such as offering click and collect to their customers.

Well Pharmacy is the third largest pharmacy chain in the UK with over 760 pharmacies and 7,000 employees. Well Pharmacy is committed to building the best prescription experience in the UK and recently launched its online pharmacy, allowing customers to get their NHS prescriptions delivered to their door, for free.

Well Pharmacy provides:

Prescriptions management

Healthcare advice

Treatment for minor ailments

Health and wellbeing products

Well wants all customers to make the most of their health, and the services are provided by highly trained pharmacists, who are available without having to make an appointment.

