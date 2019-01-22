Valmet achieves the best rating in CDP's climate program ranking

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has been recognized for its actions and strategy to mitigate climate change by receiving the best A rating in CDP's climate program ranking. The results were published today, January 22, 2019.

CDP's evaluation is based on the company's 2018 disclosure about its actions in the last reporting year to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy.

"It is an honor to receive this acknowledgement for our contribution to climate change mitigation. Valmet's technology and services increase raw material efficiency and enable our customers to manufacture sustainable products from renewable resources. We also have a systematic program to reduce CO2 emissions in our own operations with a focus on sustainable transportation, energy-efficiency improvements and process optimization. We continuously investigate new ways to improve the energy, water and material efficiency of our solutions and to bring new innovations to the market," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability at Valmet.

Valmet's mission is to convert renewable resources into sustainable results. Valmet's comprehensive Sustainability360º agenda focuses on five core areas: sustainable supply chain; health, safety and environment; people and performance; sustainable solutions, and corporate citizenship.

In 2018 Valmet was also included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe.

About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

CDP's list of all companies publicly taking part in climate change program this year is available on CDP's website https://www.cdp.net/en/scores (https://www.cdp.net/en/scores)

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com)



