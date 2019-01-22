

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) and electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) on Tuesday agreed to establish a joint venture related to the automotive prismatic battery business.



The establishment of the joint venture, pending approval from the competition-law authorities in the countries and regions concerned, will be by the end of 2020.



The ratio of equity participation in the joint venture will be 51 percent for Toyota and 49 percent for Panasonic. The JV will cover business operations related to automotive prismatic lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, and next-generation batteries. Products produced by the joint venture will be sold to various automakers through, in principle, Panasonic.



Toyota will transfer equipment and personnel to the joint venture in the areas of development and production engineering related to battery cells. Panasonic will transfer equipment, other assets, liabilities, personnel, and other items related to the automotive prismatic battery business.



The total number of employees from both companies related to operations subject to transfer to the joint venture is 3,500 as of the end of December 2018.



