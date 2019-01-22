Grand Prix campaign image: National Safety Council



LONDON, Jan 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - A campaign by Energy BBDO for American non-profit organisation, the National Safety Council, has won the Grand Prix and the Early Adopter Award in the Effective Use of Tech category of the 2018 WARC Media Awards.The Prescribed to Death campaign raised awareness of prescription opioid overdose in the US with an innovative live experience supported by a multimedia campaign. Prescription opioids contribute to the deaths of more than 22,000 Americans each year. An NSC survey on drug abuse revealed that one in three Americans taking prescription opioids don't even know they're taking opioids, so the campaign targeted household health decision-makers and pain-sufferers.The campaign launched opioid educational information on Facebook, developed 'Warn Me' labels for insurance cards and, using data and images of overdose victims, created a digital memorial wall and drove awareness via ads on social media, OOH and radio.The campaign attracted close to 2.5 billion earned impressions, built recognition for the NSC and more than one million Americans put the labels on their insurance cards.Ben Sutherland, Chief Digital Officer, Diageo, who was on the jury for the 2018 WARC Media Awards' Effective Use of Tech category, commented on the Grand Prix winner: "The way they used the tech to demonstrate the mortality rate was really good. It was an incredibly emotive area and also very impactful -- it's everything I'd like my teams to be creating."A Silver and the Most Scalable Idea Award -- for a tech-led idea with the scope to make an impact within its sector and, potentially, beyond -- has been won by OMD Media Direction Russia, Media Direction Group. The agency took the silver for a multimedia campaign for ride-hailing service Uber that used its own 'smart out-of-home' system to grow penetration.A Bronze and the Platform Pioneer Award --for how a brand found an innovative and effective way to use an existing platform -- has been awarded to Colenso BBDO, MediaCom NZ for its Bank of New Zealand campaign The Most Prosperous ATM, in which a modified ATM was used, backed by a multimedia strategy, to transform the Chinese New Year experience and attract Chinese customers in New Zealand.The full list of winners Effective Use of Tech category -- WARC Media Awards 2018 are:Grand PrixPrescribed to Death - National Safety Council - Energy BBDO - United States + Early Adopter AwardGold- The Wentworth Rat - Showcase - Foxtel - Mindshare Australia - Australia- Highway Gallery - Louvre Abu Dhabi - ADTCA - TBWA\RAAD - United Arab Emirates- Golden Egg Crunch - KFC - QSR Stores Sdn Bhd - Ensemble Worldwide, Universal McCann - MalaysiaSilver- Energy Broadcast System - Flying Pig Marathon - Barefoot Proximity - United States- TasteFace - Marmite - Unilever - AnalogFolk - United Kingdom- Racing the Sun - Volvo - Courageous Studios, Mindshare - United States- Smart technologies increase offline media efficiency - Uber - Uber Technology - OMD Media Direction Russia, Media Direction Group - Russian Federation + Most Scalable Idea AwardBronze- The most prosperous ATM - Bank of New Zealand - Colenso BBDO, MediaCom NZ - New Zealand + Platform Pioneer Award- Real-time multiscreen sync - Breeze - Unilever Philippines - Mindshare Philippines - Philippines- Less screen time, more play time - OMO - Unilever - Mindshare, Lowe - Vietnam- World Cup Winning Moments - Clear Men - Unilever Indonesia - Mindshare Indonesia, AdColony - IndonesiaMore information on the WARC Media Awards 2018 - Effective Use of Tech winners, as well as the winners of the Best Use of Data and Effective Channel Integration categories, is available on www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=tech. 