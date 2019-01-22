BioBeats, the leader in digital health innovation and artificial intelligence announces today the appointment of Constanza Di Gennaro as Chief Operating Officer. Constanza joins BioBeats at a crucial juncture in their development, after having secured $3 million in funding in August 2018 to pioneer their continued expansion into the corporate wellness market.

Since being founded in 2013, BioBeats has developed revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and software. Reshaping the personal digital health market with portable solutions and wearable tech, BioBeats has now accelerated its growth to encompass mental health in the working world. The team has earned endorsement and investment from high profile individuals including Patrick Pichette former Google CFO, and now partner at inovia Capital London, who recently made an investment in BioBeats and is now an advisor to the Company.

BioBeats' latest product, the BioBase app, is the only science-based corporate wellness and stress management solution in the world. BioBase harnesses the current turning point in digital health solutions, comprising an eight-week course of coaching topics, exercises and surveys personalised by an AI system to challenge how we deal with stress and its effects on mental health. The system creates an ever-improving cycle of evidence-based interventions, by finding patterns that link stress to health risks and physical outcomes.

With mental health issues in the workplace costing the UK economy £35 billion in 2017 alone1, access to BioBase is a significant step forward, allowing users to understand how their body and mind respond to stress and how it affects them in their work and personal life.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the BioBeats team and to pursue my passion for science and data-driven wellbeing," said Constanza Di Gennaro. "Mental health is one of the biggest issues of our time, and while I'm heartened that conversations on the topic have been increasingly coming to light, there is still a long way to go. The visionary developments of a company like BioBeats will make a lasting impact on people's lives and the way we think about ourselves and our work. I'm incredibly proud to be a part of the BioBeats team, and I'm determined to help deliver a powerful and beautiful fact-based tool that helps users build resilience to stress while de-stigmatising conversations around mental health."

Constanza's experience at the fashion brand Wolf Badger has made her one of the most sought-after leaders in the industry. After moving to London in 2012 from Argentina, she joined Wolf Badger and soon became Head of Operations, and later Chief Commercial Officer. During her 6 years at the multi-channel retail start-up, she helped transform the company into an international award-winning e-commerce platform with stores in London and New York.

Dr. David Plans, Co-Founder of BioBeats, said: "We're thrilled to have Constanza on board to help our brilliant team implement BioBase globally. Constanza's genuine passion and enthusiasm for creating workable solutions to maintain mental health is inspiring and will see our team expand even further. We have already grown immensely to become a market leader in only five years, and I expect our commercial acceleration to continue. We will continue to laser-focus on product refinement, making our proprietary products not only the best on the market but the best means to change our users' overall wellbeing. Through science, technology, and passion, we can change the workplace for good."

About BioBeats

BioBeats is a digital health and artificial intelligence company that specialises in creating easy-to-use corporate and personal wellness solutions. Its world-class team of scientists and designers includes renowned experts in AI, machine learning, wearables, cloud solutions and theoretical computer science. BioBeats solutions, based on years of research, provide insights into individual health and wellbeing by tracking data from wearable and smartphone sensors. Biometric and psychometric feedback is combined with unique machine learning algorithms to deliver personalized stress and productivity management tools based on clinically proven coaching techniques.

