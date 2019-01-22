Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-22 / 10:23 *XTPL with Additional Capital from German Investors* Sets Up Operating Structures in Silicon Valley Supported by further investments from German funds ACATIS and Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding, nanotechnology company XTPL enters the final stage of preparations for industrial implementation. At this stage, the company focuses on key application areas, i.e. the open defects repair, semiconductors and smart glass sectors, although the technology under development will find its application in many other fields. XTPL's groundbreaking solutions are already arousing interest among potential clients from China and the United States, especially serious players from Silicon Valley. EUR 2.05 million - this is the amount obtained from the German funds ACATIS and Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding and added to XTPL's capital in recent months. In total, these investors hold more than 18% of the company's shares. The acquisition of new share issues is the best proof of the company's potential. "XTPL technology is unique. It works and can be widely used. The company has a great opportunity to become the main provider of advanced solutions for several serious American or Asian companies. This will mean that XTPL has big business within its reach, really big", said Dr Hendrik Leber, managing director of Acatis Investment, which controls more than 7% of XTPL shares. _"_We're entering the hottest period of our growth. We have chosen the key application areas for nanoprinting, which at this stage we believe to be optimal in terms of the relation between inputs and effects. They include, for example, open defects repair, semiconductors and smart glass markets - sectors that are extremely absorbent when it comes to innovation. In these areas, our additive technology for precise deposition of conductive structures can make an absolute breakthrough", adds Filip Granek, PhD, co-founder and CEO of XTPL. XTPL is developing and commercializing its globally innovative, protected by international patent applications, technology of ultra-precise printing of nanomaterials. The company intends to provide unique printing heads - each time designed and dedicated for specific applications - as well as compatible, precisely adjusted nanoinks. The coming quarters are already expected to bring the first commercial contracts and revenues for the company. "The groundbreaking XTPL solutions have a chance to be quickly adapted by leading companies from Silicon Valley. Such pioneering, technologically advanced projects find a very fertile ground in the United States. XTPL has the potential to become a partner for large industrial companies, implementing innovations that change the face of particular industries", says Amir Nayyerhabibi, member of the international advisory board of XTPL and a former manager at Intel and Cisco. "The Silicon Valley ecosystem is like an Italian Renaissance in art, where extraordinary people who inspire each other to do great things, have come together in one place. Now we have a special momentum in the Valley, an accumulation of people, technologies and capital, which facilitates fast commercialization of innovations. This is the unique value", adds Harold Hughes, former CFO of Intel and CEO of Rambus, and now also a member of the XTPL advisory board. The main competitive advantage and the breakthrough nature of the XTPL solution lie in the fact that it allows materials to be printed with unprecedented precision - one which is unachievable by any other printing method in the world. For example, microdots which are currently achieved in the market are usually around 50 µm in size, the minimum being 20 µm, while XTPL already now reaches dots of 1 µm in diameter and plans to go even below this limit. The innovation developed by XTPL S.A. will contribute to a technological revolution, which will enable the production of advanced devices using cheap and scalable printing methods. Just as today we cheaply and quickly print newspapers and books, in the future we will print displays, solar cells, biosensors and other elements. XTPL is currently working on an extremely advanced proof of concept project for a partner from the smart glass market in the United States. A positive result will open the way for the company to the emerging, promising sector, which is expanding rapidly, especially in the North American market. The size of this market in 2017 was USD 200 million, and its projected CAGR in 2017-2022 is a significant 41%*. Partnership with the manufacturer who has a chance to dominate this market may be an essential contributing factor to building the company's value. "One area of smart glass sector where development could accelerate even faster growth is switching time from lighter to darker shades. XTPL's technology has the potential in enable that advance.", Harold Hughes has emphasized. The dynamic growth of the company and the resulting increased interest from institutional investors have prompted the Management Board to take a decision to change the listing market and move to the main floor of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The Single European Passport obtained in this way will enable parallel listing of the company's shares on the Open Market of Frankfurt-based Deutsche Börse AG. In May this year, German investors will have the opportunity to meet directly with XTPL managers at one of the biggest capital market events in Germany - the German Spring Conference. * source: https://www.glassonweb.com/news/smart-windows-materials-markets-2017-2026 [1] *XTPL *is a company developing and commercializing on a global market innovations in additive manufacturing that enable ultra-precise printing of nanomaterials. Unique XTPL printing system allows for precise deposition of an in-house formulated nanoink on a variety of substrates. Shape, length and spatial density of the micron-scale features obtained using our method (from 1um) are all customizable and can be adapted to a number of industrial and research applications. The technology will facilitate the production of a new generation transparent conductive films (TCF) used in manufacturing of e.g. monitors, touch screens, photovoltaic cells & displays - where XTPL can also deliver breakthrough technology for open-defect repair (repairing of broken, extremely fine metallic connections in electronic circuits) and precise quantum dots dispensing. XTPL solution may also serve as the sought-after alternative for photolithography used, among others, in the semiconductors sector. The company aims to provide unique printing heads - designed & dedicated for a specific application field - as well as compatible, precisely adjusted nanoinks. Technological innovation developed by XTPL has every potential to first revolutionize and after to become a standard in many selected areas of printed electronics sector. Just as today we cheaply and quickly print newspapers and books, in the near future we will print displays, solar cells, biosensors and other advanced elements. This is not just a vison anymore. This is fast upcoming reality. To find out more, please visit xtpl.com [2]. End of Media Release Issuer: XTPL S.A. 2019-01-22 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 768339 2019-01-22 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70872562234f1cc3e7b3e9e2501fd4d5&application_id=768339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4953c4e32f7447b8c5f421fc4d0a8701&application_id=768339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

