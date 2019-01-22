Solutions Augmented Ltd Launches an Expert-led Financial Services Transformation Practice

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions Augmented (Augmented) today announced the launch of their financial services transformation practice, a team of highly-experienced business leaders in NY and Europe, who aim to deliver change within financial services.

Formed of six independent financial services business leaders and KentMarlow Solutions LLP, a boutique advisory practice operating in London and New York, the new organisation will bring a unique skillset and significant experience to aid the sector.

Peter Bentley, CEO said, "Capital markets, and the wider financial services sector, are going through a period of incredible, fast-paced change. A new advisory model is urgently required by financial services firms to help them navigate through this period, empowering them to deliver innovative, forward-looking commercial business models. Augmented provides the solution as banks look to evolve - consisting of seasoned experts who have the imagination to aid financial services firms and a proven track record of delivery."

Augmented offers the combined 160+ years of real-world hands-on experience; our team help our clients challenge, refine and augment their business strategies and models on an affordable, accessible and approachable basis. This is absolutely crucial at a time when regulation has had an unprecedented impact on established business models, and with the return of market conditions not seen since before the financial crisis.

Daryl Bowden, Managing Director added, "Vendors that support the Financial Services industry need to be enterprise-ready and Augmented can help them realise and deploy their solutions to their client banks. Our combined experience ranging from trading floors through to infrastructure groups allows us to help 'FinTech' contextualise and commercialise their value and empower change within a bank, rather than disrupt their customers. Our front to back approach is a unique differentiator, we place our clients' client and commercial strategy at the core of our advisory services.

Augmented are based in NY and Europe and will continue to onboard purely ex-Managing Directors and Partners with experience of having worked in and managed financial service business lines.

The Augmented team includes the following Managing Directors:

Peter Bentley, London - Founder of KentMarlow and previously Managing Director at Macquarie, head of Macquarie Dimension and Partner of the Aon (McLagan) Performance practice.

Nick Herne, New York: Previously Managing Director and Global COO of Citibank Equities and Morgan Stanley Equities, as well as head of strategy for sales and trading at Morgan Stanley.

Daryl Bowden, London: Previously Managing Director and Head of Sales Trading at Evercore, Macquarie Securities and Merrill Lynch, CEO of ICAP Equities and a founder of Execution

Peter Holmes, London Previously Managing Director and COO of Research at HSBC, Merrill Lynch and CTO Equity Advisory.

Nigel Couch, London Previously Managing Director and Head of European Sales at Citibank.

Sharon Williams, London - Previously Managing Director and Head of Advisory and Investment Banking IT at UBS.

