With effect from January 23, 2019, the subscription rights in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including February 4, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NVP TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012167690 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 166406 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from January 23, 2019, the paid subscription shares in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including February 15, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NVP BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012167708 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 166407 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Wilhelm Westberg, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB