HF Markets Gets UK FCA Licence

LONDON, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trading services provider HF Markets has marked its dynamic entry into the UK, as the Group's operations are constantly expanding hand in hand with its efforts to secure globally acknowledged trading licences.

Award-winning forex and commodities broker, HF Markets has revealed that it has added the esteemed Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) licence to its long list of credentials, and as a result HF Markets (UK) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 801701.

HF Markets (UK) Ltd is part of HF Markets Group - widely known by the trading names HF Markets and HotForex - a conglomerate which encompasses global and regulated entities operating as multi-asset brokers.

"We are operating in an industry where regulatory bodies, such as the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the FCA itself, have set up firm controls and accentuate the customer's best interests. For this reason, only companies which can demonstrate the ability to comply with these rigorous standards, like ours does, can be licenced by the FCA," commented an HF Markets spokesperson.

Considered as one of the world's well-known financial authorities in the trading world, the FCA is an independent public body governed by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. It works alongside the UK Treasury and other European Supervisory Authorities to support and empower a healthy and successful financial system where firms can thrive and consumers benefit from honest, fair and effective markets that are trustworthy and transparent.

About HF Markets

With its origins dating back to 2010, HF Markets is a brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. The group is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 1,300,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 20 International Awards

Client Support in 25+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

To learn more information, please visit our website by clicking here.

Risk warning:

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with HF Markets (UK) Ltd. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Media Contact:

HF Markets (UK) Ltd

Tel: +44(0)2080687152

marketing@hfmarkets.co.uk

