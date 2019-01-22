Stolt-Nielsen Limited Financial Calendar for 2019

LONDON, January 22, 2019 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today the planned dates for the presentation of the Company's quarterly results for the fiscal year 2019.

January 31, 2019 4th quarter 2018 results, presentation in Oslo

April 4, 2019 1st quarter 2019 results, presentation in Oslo

April 16, 2019 Annual General Meeting, Bermuda

July 3, 2019 2nd quarter 2019 results, presentation in Oslo

October 3, 2019 3rd quarter 2019 results, presentation in Oslo

January 30, 2020 4th quarter 2019 results, presentation in Oslo

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas invests in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

