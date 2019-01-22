

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's investor confidence improved further at the start of the year to its highest level in four months, defying expectations for a weakening, survey data from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to -15.0 points from -17.5 in December. Economists had forecast the index to ease to -18.5.



The latest reading was the highest since September, when the score was -10.6.



The current conditions index of the survey fell sharply to 27.6 from 45.3, marking the lowest level since January 2015.



'It is remarkable that the ZEW Economic Sentiment for Germany has not deteriorated further given the large number of global economic risks,' ZEW President Achim Wambach said.



'The financial market experts have already considerably lowered their expectations for economic growth in the past few months.'



New, potentially negative factors such as the rejection of the Brexit deal by the British House of Commons and the relatively weak growth in China in the last quarter of 2018 have thus already been anticipated, Wambach added.



The ZEW investor confidence measure for Eurozone edged up .1 points to -20.9. The current conditions index, meanwhile, shed 6.8 points to reach a level of 5.3 points.



