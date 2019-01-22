

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday as the International Monetary Fund's warning of a darkening outlook for global growth stoked concerns over future fuel demand.



Global benchmark Brent crude fell 1.4 percent to $61.88 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1.3 percent at $53.33 per barrel.



Investors remain worried about an economic slowdown in China, the world's second-largest economy and oil consumer, after data showed GDP growth in the country slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three decades in 2018.



Adding to the downbeat sentiment, the IMF once again cut its global growth forecasts, citing the threat of a trade war, stalled Brexit talks and slowing Chinese growth.



The IMF now projects a 3.5 percent growth rate worldwide for 2019 and 3.6 percent for 2020, down 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points below its last forecasts in October.



Chinese President Xi Jinping told a 'seminar' of top provincial leaders and ministers in Beijing on Monday that the Communist Party needed greater efforts 'to prevent and resolve major risks'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX