Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 21-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1816.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 1828.42p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1771.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 1783.31p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---