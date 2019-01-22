On September 14, 2018, the shares in Cinnober Financial Technology AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a tender offer from Nasdaq Technology AB ("Nasdaq"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nasdaq Inc. On January 10, 2019, Nasdaq published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted by shareholders representing 91.0 percent of the total number of shares in the Company, that Nasdaq now controls 98.2 percent of the total number of shares in the Company and that Nasdaq will complete the acquisition. Today, on January 22, 2019, the Company submitted an application to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in Cinnober Financial Technology AB (CINN, ISIN code SE0010023556, order book ID 102935) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Sara Hag, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.