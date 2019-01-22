DNA Vaccine Market is Anticipated to Rise at a Staggering CAGR During the Forecast Period: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global DNA Vaccine market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR during the forecast period. Due to increasing urbanization, the population is much vulnerable to autoimmune and infectious diseases. Rise in cost of antibiotics and microbial resistance for conventional therapies is majorly contributing to the mortality rate. The future prospects for DNA vaccine is on a much brighter side since it induces potent cellular immune against infectious and non-infectious disease.

The drivers for DNA vaccine market includes rise in demand for novel vaccines in cases of infection and the need for effective treatment. Subsequently, R&D for DNA synthesis, molecular biology and immunology leads to a significant market growth. Rise in mortality cases and unavailability of treatment for infectious disease is likely to propel the market demand during the forecast period. However, significant cost and less availability of storage facilities might restrict the vertical expansion of market growth.

By type, the market segmentation includes animal DNA vaccine and human DNA vaccine. Human DNA vaccine accounts for a higher share in the global market due to increase in R&D and funding. By application, the DNA vaccine market segmentation includes veterinary disease and human disease. Technological segment for DNA vaccine market includes plasmid DNA vaccines and plasmid DNA delivery. Geographical segmentation for DNA vaccine market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market scenario owing to rise in patient population, growing investments and increasing number of geriatric patients suffering from chronic illness. Apart, the U.S. market is large in terms of revenue share.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to develop at a significant rate due to rise in anti-microbial drug treatments and favorable reimbursement. Rise in number of travellers in the APAC regions need to adhere to vaccination standards, which in turn propels the demand for DNA vaccine market. Middle East and African countries are likely to grow during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness and active participation of NGOs with the local communities. The key players in the DNA vaccine market include Sanofi, Vical, Astellas Pharma, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Dendreon Corporation, Invio Biomedicals, Merck & Co and Novartis Animal Health. The DNA vaccine in this report refers to the vaccines manufactured using recombinant DNA technology. The advent of these vaccines has revolutionized the healthcare market. These vaccines are more effective, as well as have less side-effects associated with them as compared to traditional vaccines. Various vaccines have been introduced in the market based on this technique. Some of the major DNA vaccines include GlaxoSmithKline's Engerix-B, Twinrix, and Fendrix; Merck's Gardasil, and Recombivax HB; Protein Sciences Corporation's Flublok, etc. Currently, the researchers are engaged in developing genetic vaccines for humans. Animal genetic vaccines are already present in the market. These vaccines are third generation vaccines, and contain DNA that codes for specific proteins from a pathogen. This DNA is injected into host body and produces protein for which the body generates immune response.

Access 85 page research report with TOC on "DNA Vaccine Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-dna-vaccine-market-outlook-2022

This comprehensive report by entitled "Global DNA Vaccine Market Outlook 2022" provides an in-depth analysis of the global DNA Vaccines market, presenting readers a profound understanding of the various challenges, drivers, and developments in this industry. The study has publicized that though the numbers of DNA vaccines that target the human clinical segment are relatively fewer in number, however due to high sales of these vaccines, the DNA vaccine market is estimated to reach US$ 7 Billion by the end of 2016. The report also contains detailed and in-depth analysis of the segmentation of the DNA vaccines market based on types of DNA vaccines, therapeutic indication, end-users, and geography. Based on the type, the DNA vaccines market is divided into recombinant protein and genetic. In 2016, recombinant protein segment is estimated to account for largest share in the market. This large share is attributed to the presence of high number of recombinant protein vaccines in the market. Based on end-user, the report segments the market into human and animal. The majority of DNA vaccines available in the market are targeted for humans. Moreover, the strong pipeline of human targeted vaccines is likely to aid the market growth.

Based on geography, the report further divides the market into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for DNA vaccines. The large share of the market is attributed to government's initiatives to immunize citizens, coupled with high awareness regarding the benefits of genetic vaccines targeted towards animals. The Asia-Pacific region is slated to witness the highest growth in the forecasted period. This growth is likely to be driven by rising awareness of people regarding the advantages of immunization against HPV and Hepatitis B.The report also includes pipeline analysis based on the type of phase, therapeutic indications, and type of diseases for which the vaccines have been designed, such as infectious and vector borne diseases, and various types of cancers.

Major players in the DNA Vaccines market are also profiled with company overview, financial overview, product portfolios, recent developments, and strengths and weaknesses. The last section of the report discusses about the recommendations which could help the DNA vaccine market grow at a faster pace. Conclusively, the research will prove to be a useful resource for all debut makers in DNA vaccine industry, and potential investors.

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Human Rabies Vaccine Market



Canine Influenza Vaccine Market



Tetanus Vaccine Market



Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market



About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com