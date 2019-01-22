Aachen (ots) -



Grünenthal announced today that Fabian Raschke has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Corporate Executive Board. He will assume leadership of Grünenthal's Finance and IT organisation on 1 February 2019. Fabian currently leads Grünenthal's Group Controlling and manages over 150 employees, including Finance staff in the affiliates.



Fabian is a senior executive with extensive experience in all aspects of finance and its interfaces, especially related to mergers & acquisitions, integrations, IPO preparations and placements of bonds on the capital market. He graduated in Economics and held roles with increasing levels of responsibility within the Xella Group (formerly part of Haniel) during his career before joining Grünenthal in September 2016. Fabian is a German national. He is married and has three children.



"I'm delighted to welcome Fabian to the Corporate Executive Board. Throughout his career, he has proven his ability to lead finance organisations towards success and has played a major role in our key milestones such as securing the financing for our recent acquisition of Nexium® and Vimovo®," said Gabriel Baertschi, CEO Grünenthal.



"We look forward to collaborating even more closely with Fabian. He is a highly skilled leader who will make major contributions to Grünenthal's positive development. Since joining Grünenthal, Fabian has already significantly improved our financial instruments and initiated the digitalisation of our Finance function," said Wilhelm Moll, Chairman of the Grünenthal Supervisory Board.



"I'm very pleased about the trust placed in me by Grünenthal's shareholders and my colleagues in the Corporate Executive Board. I look forward to seizing this opportunity and making an even stronger contribution to Grünenthal's vision of creating a world free of pain for patients in need," Fabian Raschke added.



About Grünenthal



Grünenthal is an entrepreneurial, science-based pharmaceutical company specialized in pain, gout and inflammation. Our ambition is to deliver four to five new products to patients in diseases with high unmet medical need by 2022 and become a EUR 2 bn company. We are a fully integrated research & development company with a long track record of bringing innovative pain treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients. By sustainably investing in our R&D above the industrial average, we are strongly committed to innovation.



Grünenthal is an independent, family-owned company headquartered in Aachen, Germany. We are present in approx. 30 countries with affiliates in Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries and approx. 5,200 employees are working for Grünenthal worldwide. In 2017, Grünenthal achieved revenues of approx. EUR 1.3 bn.



