Industrial Fabrics Market to Grow Swiftly Owing to High Demand From Automobile, Military & Defense Sectors by 2021 | Million Insights

Global industrial fabrics market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the explosive demand for industrial fabric due to increasing applications in various industries. Industrial fabrics are widely used in applications like printing, filtering, belting, automotive, processing application, and others. The different types of industrial fibers used are carbon fabric, fiberglass, crewel, reflective, quilted, laminated, vinyl, and narrow. Industrial fibers are used for various uses like cleaning, wicking, protecting and filtering. Increase in demand for aramid fibers from military and defense sector, speedy developing automobile industry and growing use in automotive industry and growing applications in several industrial processes and products are few drivers of industrial threads market. Furthermore, increasing use in the manufacturing of different products are also driving the market growth. However, stringent regulations for manufacturing of industrial fabric is hampering the growth of industrial threads market.

Increasing innovations in the fabric quality for fashion industry is an emerging trend observed in industrial fabrics market. Nonetheless, explosive demand from filtration application is expected to offer opportunities to the market players. Market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, market is divided into polyester, aramid, polyamide, and composite (carbon fiber, glass fiber). Polyester segment leads the market in forthcoming years due to its characteristics like high durability, brilliant dimension stability, high level of abrasion resistance, etc.

In terms of application, market is divided into transmission belts, protective apparel, flame resistant apparel, conveyor belts, and automotive carpet. Automotive carpet segment is predicted to register significant growth of industrial fabrics market in the coming years owing to the developing automotive industry, especially in the developing economies.

Geographically, market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to lead the industrial fabrics market owing to the rise in demand from aerospace and automotive industry. Asia Pacific region is also expected to dominate the market owing to the developing fabric industry.

The major players in industrial fabrics market are Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Habasit AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Johns Manville,ContiTech AG, Toray Industries Inc., WForbo International SA, DowDuPont, and Barnet GmbH & Co. KG.

