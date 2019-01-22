sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,05 Euro		-0,27
-0,95 %
WKN: 853986 ISIN: US4062161017 Ticker-Symbol: HAL 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,619
28,271
13:41
27,81
27,99
13:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY28,05-0,95 %