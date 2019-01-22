Edison Investment Research - Financials - Record: Record's Q319 trading update showed a 6.5% decline in AUME, reflecting a combination of outflows, market weakness and foreign exchange moves. This leads to a 10% reduction in our FY20e earnings. For the current year the negative effect is more than offset by crystallisation of a further performance fee, which is a reminder of the potential for positive earnings surprises in subsequent periods, where we assume none. Following further price weakness, the valuation appears cautious.ISIN: GB00B28ZPS36

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...